Hamas says it seeks to prevent collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Hamas said it is keen to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



"We are not interested in the collapse of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. We are committed to its implementation and to ensuring the occupation adheres to it in full," Hamas said in a statement.



The group added that mediators are exerting pressure to ensure the full implementation of the agreement, compel Israel to abide by the humanitarian protocol, and resume the exchange process on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military has called up reserve forces in preparation for a possible resumption of fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not release more Israeli hostages by the deadline set for Saturday.



