Hamas says it seeks to prevent collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-02-2025 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says it seeks to prevent collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says it seeks to prevent collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Hamas said it is keen to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"We are not interested in the collapse of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. We are committed to its implementation and to ensuring the occupation adheres to it in full," Hamas said in a statement.

The group added that mediators are exerting pressure to ensure the full implementation of the agreement, compel Israel to abide by the humanitarian protocol, and resume the exchange process on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has called up reserve forces in preparation for a possible resumption of fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not release more Israeli hostages by the deadline set for Saturday.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Collapse

Ceasefire

Hostages

Prisoners

LBCI Next
Talks succeed in continuing implementation of Gaza ceasefire agreement: Al Jazeera
Palestinian sources close to talks report progress in ending Gaza truce crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10

Mediators fear collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement, say Egyptian security sources

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08

Hamas official says Israel putting Gaza truce in danger of 'collapse'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Hamas says will continue implementing Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner-hostage exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13

Final agreement on ceasefire: Hamas and Israel close to agreement amid intense negotiations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06

Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Egypt, Qatar 'overcome' Gaza truce obstacles: Egyptian state-aligned media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Hamas says will continue implementing Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner-hostage exchange

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14

Palestinian official says talks secured parties' commitment to Gaza ceasefire implementation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Hamas says will continue implementing Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner-hostage exchange

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More