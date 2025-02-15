Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2025 | 03:02
High views
Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds
Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds

Israeli hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Sasha (Alexander) Troufanov are expected to return from Gaza on Saturday after Egyptian and Qatari mediators helped avert a standoff that threatened to sink a fragile ceasefire.

Red Cross vehicles arrived at the Israeli hostage handover site in Gaza's Khan Younis, live footage showed.

Palestinian militant group Hamas said the three would be returned in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, easing fears that the agreement could collapse before the end of a 42-day ceasefire.

Dekel-Chen, a U.S.-Israeli, Troufanov, a Russian Israeli, and Horn, whose brother Eitan was also abducted, were seized in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities around the Gaza Strip that Hamas gunmen overran on October 7, 2023.

Dozens of armed militants were deployed at the site of the release. The three will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will then transport them to Israeli forces.

Reuters
