Hamas says deadly Israeli strike on Gaza police is a 'serious violation' of the truce

Hamas said an Israeli air strike that killed three of its policemen Sunday near the southern Gaza city of Rafah constitutes "a serious violation" of the ceasefire in effect since January 19 in the Palestinian territory.



"The treacherous firing carried out by a Zionist drone this morning east of Rafah city, targeting police elements tasked with securing the entry of aid... is considered a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement," the Palestinian Islamist movement said in a statement.



AFP