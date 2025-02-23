News
Israel's PM says ready 'at any moment' to resume Gaza fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-02-2025 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's PM says ready 'at any moment' to resume Gaza fighting
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel was prepared to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip "at any moment" while vowing to complete the war's objectives "whether through negotiation or by other means."
"We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment," Netanyahu said at a ceremony for combat officers, a day after Israel halted the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of a truce deal. "In Gaza, we have eliminated most of Hamas' organized forces, but let there be no doubt -- we will complete the war's objectives entirely -- whether through negotiation or by other means," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
PM
Netanyahu
Gaza
Fighting
