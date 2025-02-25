Israeli opposition leader: Egypt should run Gaza for eight years

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-02-2025 | 11:32
High views
0min
Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid said Tuesday that Egypt should run the Gaza Strip for at least eight years once the war is over, in exchange for massive debt relief.

"The solution is Egypt will take responsibility for the management of the Gaza Strip for eight years with an option to extend to 15 years," the former prime minister told a think tank in Washington.


AFP
 
