Gaza civil defense says 30 killed by Israeli fire

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli forces opened fire on Wednesday on Palestinians waiting to collect humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip, giving a preliminary death toll of 30.



"At least 30 martyrs were killed... waiting for aid north of Gaza City," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that more than 300 were wounded.



Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, told AFP his facility received 35 bodies of people killed in the shooting, which reportedly happened near the Zikim crossing point for aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip.



AFP