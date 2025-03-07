News
Israeli military says strikes militants planting explosive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-03-2025 | 10:59
Israeli military says strikes militants planting explosive in Gaza
The Israeli military said it conducted an airstrike on Friday targeting militants planting an explosive device in northern Gaza.
"Earlier today, several terrorists were identified operating near Israeli troops and planting an explosive device in the ground in northern Gaza," the military said in a statement, adding an Israeli warplane struck the "terrorists in order to remove the threat."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Military
Strikes
Militants
Explosive
Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
0
Lebanon News
10:02
Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case
Lebanon News
10:02
Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case
0
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Israel's former Defense Minister Gallant quits parliament
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Israel's former Defense Minister Gallant quits parliament
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla
3
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority
6
Lebanon News
10:02
Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case
Lebanon News
10:02
Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case
7
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
03:08
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:08
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
