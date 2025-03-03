UN decries 'unchecked power' of 'handful of unelected tech oligarchs'

03-03-2025
UN decries 'unchecked power' of 'handful of unelected tech oligarchs'

The U.N. rights chief decried Monday the influence wielded by "a handful of unelected tech oligarchs" who have our data, urging countries to protect people from their "unchecked power."

"They know where we live, what we do, our genes and our health conditions, our thoughts, our habits, our desires and our fears. They know us better than we know ourselves," Volker Turk told the United Human Rights Council, warning that "any form of unregulated power can lead to oppression, subjugation, and even tyranny -- the playbook of the autocrat".

AFP

