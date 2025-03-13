News
Egypt appreciates Trump's decision not to displace Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-03-2025 | 04:35
Egypt appreciates Trump's decision not to displace Gazans
Egypt said on Thursday it appreciated U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on not demanding that residents of Gaza leave the enclave, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
"Nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza," Trump said on Wednesday, in response to a question during a meeting in the White House with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
Reuters
Egypt
Trump
US
Decision
Displace
Gazans
Israel's 'systematic' attacks on Gaza reproductive healthcare 'genocidal acts': UN probe
Previous
