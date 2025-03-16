Israeli airstrike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-03-2025 | 02:57
Israeli airstrike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes
0min
Israeli airstrike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes

At least nine Palestinians including three local journalists were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's northern Beit Lahia town, the local health ministry said, as Hamas leaders held ceasefire talks with mediators in Cairo.

Several were critically injured as the strike hit a car, with casualties inside and outside the vehicle, health officials told Reuters.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

