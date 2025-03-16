News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli airstrike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-03-2025 | 02:57
Israeli airstrike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes
At least nine Palestinians including three local journalists were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's northern Beit Lahia town, the local health ministry said, as Hamas leaders held ceasefire talks with mediators in Cairo.
Several were critically injured as the strike hit a car, with casualties inside and outside the vehicle, health officials told Reuters.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Airstrike
Gaza
Israel says will pursue indirect talks with Hamas on ceasefire
Previous
