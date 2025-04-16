Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS

16-04-2025 | 03:46
Russia's upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS
Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS

Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, ratified a strategic partnership treaty with Iran on Wednesday, the TASS state news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin signed the 20-year strategic partnership pact with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in January. The upper house ratification means the treaty is now in effect.

Reuters

