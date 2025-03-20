News
At least 85 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, health authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 08:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 85 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, health authorities say
At least 85 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday after Israel resumed its bombing campaign and ground operations in the enclave, the enclave's health ministry said.
A day after launching a new ground campaign in central Gaza, the Israeli military said on Thursday it had begun conducting ground operations in the north of the enclave, along the coastal route in the area of Beit Lahia.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strikes
Gaza
Palestinians
