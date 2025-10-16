Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President

Violence at a rally in Peru's capital on Wednesday left at least 55 police officers and 20 civilians injured, said President Jose Jeri, who assumed the top role less than a week ago.



"Update: 55 police officers injured" and "20 civilians injured," Jeri said on X, as thousands of people rallied near Congress in Lima in a protest against the South American country's political class and corruption, days after former president Dina Boluarte was impeached.



AFP