Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President

World News
16-10-2025 | 00:42
High views
Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President
0min
Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President

Violence at a rally in Peru's capital on Wednesday left at least 55 police officers and 20 civilians injured, said President Jose Jeri, who assumed the top role less than a week ago.

"Update: 55 police officers injured" and "20 civilians injured," Jeri said on X, as thousands of people rallied near Congress in Lima in a protest against the South American country's political class and corruption, days after former president Dina Boluarte was impeached.

AFP

