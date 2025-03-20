Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah

Israel's military said Thursday that troops had resumed ground operations in the area of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, while continuing activity in other parts of the territory.



"Over the past few hours, army troops began conducting ground activity in the area of Shabura in Rafah. As part of the activity, the troops dismantled... 'terrorist' infrastructure," the army claimed in a statement, adding that "simultaneously, army troops are continuing ground activity in northern and central Gaza."



AFP