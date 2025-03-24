UN blames 'Israeli tank' for deadly strike on its buildings in Gaza

The United Nations said Monday a strike on its buildings in Gaza last week that killed one employee and injured several others was caused "by an Israeli tank."



"Based on the information currently available, the strikes hitting a U.N. compound in Deir Al Balah on 19 March were caused by an Israeli tank," said the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that the U.N. has decided to temporarily reduce its international staff within the Palestinian territory.



AFP