EU, UK and Japan urge action against 'famine' in Gaza

12-08-2025 | 09:54
The European Union, Britain and Japan on Tuesday called for urgent action to stop the "famine" in the Gaza Strip.

"The humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels. Famine is unfolding before our eyes," a joint statement signed by the EU's top diplomat and foreign ministers from 24 countries including Canada and Australia.


AFP
 
