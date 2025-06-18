Multiple blasts heard in Tehran, black smoke visible in east: AFP

18-06-2025 | 08:17
Multiple blasts heard in Tehran, black smoke visible in east: AFP
Multiple blasts heard in Tehran, black smoke visible in east: AFP

Multiple explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday, according to AFP journalists, who reported seeing black smoke rise in the east.

The series of blasts were heard shortly before 3:30 pm (1200 GMT), on the sixth day of the most intense exchange of fire between arch-foes Iran and Israel.

AFP

Middle East News

Blasts

Tehran

Black Smoke

Strike

Israel

