Israel's military issues evacuation warning for Gaza's Khan Yunis

26-05-2025 | 07:29
Israel's military issues evacuation warning for Gaza's Khan Yunis
0min
Israel's military issues evacuation warning for Gaza's Khan Yunis

The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for parts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Monday, following what it said were rocket launches from the area.

"Terrorist organizations continue to launch rocket fire from your areas. The Khan Yunis area is considered a dangerous combat zone and has been warned multiple times," the Arabic warning said. "Evacuate immediately to the west, to the Mawasi area."

AFP
 
