Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-06-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza

The Israeli military on Tuesday called for residents to evacuate several neighborhoods in northern Gaza after it said it had intercepted a projectile fired from the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces are "operating with great force in the areas where you are located to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X. The army "will respond firmly to every terrorist act or rocket attack. For your safety, evacuate immediately south to known shelters in Gaza City," he added.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Evacuation

Warning

Gaza

Israeli army says intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18

Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Israeli army says intercepted projectile fired from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40

Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23

Palestinian President says supports demilitarization of Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10

UN experts accuse Israel of 'extermination' in attacks on Gaza schools, religious sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry publishes voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Lebanon's Sports Minister arrives in Morocco for Youth and Sports Ministers of Francophone Countries conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Airstrike targets vehicle on south Lebanon road

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More