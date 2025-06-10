Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza

The Israeli military on Tuesday called for residents to evacuate several neighborhoods in northern Gaza after it said it had intercepted a projectile fired from the Palestinian territory.



Israeli forces are "operating with great force in the areas where you are located to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X. The army "will respond firmly to every terrorist act or rocket attack. For your safety, evacuate immediately south to known shelters in Gaza City," he added.



AFP