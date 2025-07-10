EU strikes deal with Israel to 'expand' aid access to Gaza

The EU on Thursday struck a deal with Israel to increase aid access to Gaza that should see more food trucks entering and the opening of additional crossing points, the bloc's top diplomat said.



"Today, we reached an agreement with Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza," EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.



"This deal means more crossings open, aid and food trucks entering Gaza, repair of vital infrastructure, and protection of aid workers. We count on Israel to implement every measure agreed," Kallas added.



AFP



