EU strikes deal with Israel to 'expand' aid access to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-07-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU strikes deal with Israel to &#39;expand&#39; aid access to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU strikes deal with Israel to 'expand' aid access to Gaza

The EU on Thursday struck a deal with Israel to increase aid access to Gaza that should see more food trucks entering and the opening of additional crossing points, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"Today, we reached an agreement with Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza," EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

"This deal means more crossings open, aid and food trucks entering Gaza, repair of vital infrastructure, and protection of aid workers. We count on Israel to implement every measure agreed," Kallas added.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Israel

Gaza

Diplomat

Kaja Kallas

LBCI Next
Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue
Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20

Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19

Paris urges Israel to resume aid access to Gaza “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles”

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:18

Israel military chief says 'conditions created' to advance Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:27

US-sanctioned UN expert vows to keep up work on Palestinian territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Speaker Berri calls for legislative session on May 15 to discuss urgent draft laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
World News
2025-06-09

60 people arrested in San Francisco in anti-ICE raids protests: Police

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:11

Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More