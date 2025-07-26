Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-07-2025 | 03:05
High views
Israeli military says &#39;projectile&#39; fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
0min
Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said a "projectile" was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday.

"A projectile was identified crossing the Gaza Strip from the south and most likely falling in an open area," the military said in a statement, adding that there were no injuries reported.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Projectile

Gaza

LBCI Previous

