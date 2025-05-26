Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-05-2025 | 14:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he hoped to make an announcement regarding hostages held in Gaza today or tomorrow, after Hamas said it had accepted a ceasefire proposal from mediators.

"I really hope we can announce something today, or if not today, then tomorrow," Netanyahu said in response to a question about the hostages in a video broadcast on his Telegram channel.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Statement

Gaza

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
UN assessment shows less than 5% of Gaza's cropland is useable
Gaza rescuers: Israel strike on school-turned-shelter kills 20
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02

Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-14

Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Zelensky says asked Trump not to make decisions on Ukraine 'without us'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14

Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce

LBCI
World News
07:57

Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Israel's military issues evacuation warning for Gaza's Khan Yunis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25

Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election

LBCI
World News
2025-04-19

Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Armenian Catholic Patriarch meets Pope Leo XIV, discuss Middle East and Lebanon visit

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Putin says held 'useful' call with Trump on Ukraine: Russian state media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More