Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-05-2025 | 14:21
Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he hoped to make an announcement regarding hostages held in Gaza today or tomorrow, after Hamas said it had accepted a ceasefire proposal from mediators.
"I really hope we can announce something today, or if not today, then tomorrow," Netanyahu said in response to a question about the hostages in a video broadcast on his Telegram channel.
AFP
