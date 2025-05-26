Less than 5% of Gaza's cropland can be cultivated due to damage and access restrictions, "exacerbating the risk of famine in the area," according to a U.N. assessment published on Monday.



"This level of destruction is not just a loss of infrastructure – it is a collapse of Gaza's agrifood system and of lifelines," said Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization which produced the assessment alongside the U.N. Satellite Centre.





Reuters