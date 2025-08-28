White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later

28-08-2025 | 14:42
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
0min
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later

President Donald Trump "was not happy" about Russian attacks on Ukraine with missiles and drones on Thursday and planned to talk more about the subject later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska nearly two weeks ago, little progress has been made toward a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine despite Trump's attempts to negotiate a halt in the fighting.

Overnight attacks on Ukraine by Russia killed at least 15 people and damaged buildings.

"He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," Leavitt said of Trump.

She told reporters that Trump will make an additional statement on the situation later on Thursday.

Reuters

