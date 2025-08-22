News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-08-2025 | 11:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration
Hamas called on Friday for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the lifting of the Israeli siege on the territory after the U.N. declared a famine in parts of Gaza.
In a statement published online, the group called for "immediate action by the U.N. and the Security Council to stop the war and lift the siege" and demanded that crossings be opened "without restrictions to allow the urgent and continuous entry of food, medicine, water, and fuel."
The group went on to say that the declaration by the United Nations confirmed the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and accused Israel of using starvation as a "tool of war."
"We in the Hamas movement emphasise the importance of this U.N. declaration, even though it comes far too late — after long months of warnings and suffering endured by our people under systematic siege and starvation," the group said.
"The international community and all its institutions bear an urgent legal and moral responsibility to stop the crimes against humanity and save more than two million people facing genocide, starvation, and systematic destruction of all aspects of life."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
United Nations
Famine
Israel
Next
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-23
Israel denies causing 'famine' in Gaza, blames Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-23
Israel denies causing 'famine' in Gaza, blames Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
0
World News
08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
World News
08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
2
Lebanon News
09:47
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
Lebanon News
09:47
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
3
Lebanon News
08:46
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
Lebanon News
08:46
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
4
Lebanon Economy
02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
6
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
8
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More