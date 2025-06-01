News
Israel's army says 'did not fire at civilians' at or near Gaza aid center
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-06-2025 | 12:28
Israel's army says 'did not fire at civilians' at or near Gaza aid center
The Israeli army said Sunday that it "did not fire at civilians" within or around a U.S.-backed aid center in southern Gaza, hours after rescuers blamed Israeli fire for dozens of deaths and injuries near the site.
"In recent hours, false reports have been spread, including serious allegations against the military regarding fire toward Gazan residents in the area of the humanitarian aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.
"Findings from an initial inquiry indicate that the military did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false."
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Civilians
War
