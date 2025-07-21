War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-07-2025 | 10:06
High views
0min
War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea

Britain and 24 Western allies including Australia, Canada, France and Italy, said in a joint statement Monday the war in Gaza "must end now", arguing civilians' suffering had "reached new depths."

"We urge the parties and the international community to unite in a common effort to bring this terrible conflict to an end, through an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," the grouping added in the communique.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

War

EU

