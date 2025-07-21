Israeli undercover force detains senior Gaza health official, ministry says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-07-2025
High views
Israeli undercover force detains senior Gaza health official, ministry says
2min
Israeli undercover force detains senior Gaza health official, ministry says

An Israeli undercover force detained Marwan Al-Hams, a senior Gaza Health Ministry official, outside the field hospital of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, the health ministry said.

Hams, in charge of field hospitals in the enclave, was on his way to visit the ICRC field hospital in northern Rafah when an Israeli force "abducted" him after opening fire, killing one person and wounding another civilian nearby, according to the ministry.

Medics said the person killed was a local journalist who was filming an interview with Hams when the incident happened.

The Israeli military and the Red Cross did not immediately respond following separate requests by Reuters for comment.

Israel has raided and attacked hospitals across the Gaza Strip during the 21-month war in Gaza, accusing Hamas of using them for military purposes, an accusation the group denies. But sending undercover forces to carry out arrests has been rare.

Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
