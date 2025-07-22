All options are on the table if Israel does not deliver on its pledges to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza, the European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday.



"The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote in a post on X, adding that she spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar "to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF must stop killing people at distribution points."



Earlier this month, Kallas said Israel had agreed to expand humanitarian access to Gaza, including increasing the number of aid trucks, crossing points and routes to distribution hubs.



"All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges," Kallas said.





Reuters