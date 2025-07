International news agencies Agence France-Presse (AFP), Associated Press (AP), and Reuters, as well as the BBC, called on Israel on Thursday to allow journalists in and out of Gaza, which is subject to a strict blockade.

"We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families," the media groups said in a joint statement, adding: "We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza."

AFP