Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-08-2025 | 06:16
Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera
Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera

The spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense told Al Jazeera that residents of Gaza City no longer have any place to flee to.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Palestinians

With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
