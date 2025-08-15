UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-08-2025 | 10:40
UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May
UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," the agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

AFP
