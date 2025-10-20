Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-10-2025 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza

Israel on Monday confirmed the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, a day after launching airstrikes on the territory following accusations that Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement—claims the group has denied.

An Israeli military official said the crossing had been reopened “fully in accordance with the agreement signed,” which went into effect on October 10, while stressing that the Rafah crossing with Egypt “will remain closed until further notice.”

Israeli authorities had announced on Sunday the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza after accusing Hamas of breaching the agreement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

reopened

Kerem

Shalom

crossing

Trump: Gaza ceasefire remains in effect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19

Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:23

Trump: Gaza ceasefire remains in effect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:30

Israel halts aid shipments into Gaza: Security official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
World News
05:04

Louvre museum says to stay closed Monday after jewels heist

LBCI
World News
07:02

US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style

LBCI
World News
09:24

Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More