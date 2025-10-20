Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza

Israel on Monday confirmed the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, a day after launching airstrikes on the territory following accusations that Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement—claims the group has denied.



An Israeli military official said the crossing had been reopened “fully in accordance with the agreement signed,” which went into effect on October 10, while stressing that the Rafah crossing with Egypt “will remain closed until further notice.”



Israeli authorities had announced on Sunday the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza after accusing Hamas of breaching the agreement.



AFP