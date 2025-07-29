Israeli FM rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli FM rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli FM rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire

Israel's foreign minister rejected on Tuesday what he called a "distorted campaign" of international pressure for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and recognition of a Palestinian state.

Gideon Saar told reporters that Israel ending the conflict while Hamas is still in power in Gaza and holding hostages would be a "tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians."

"It ain't gonna happen, no matter how much pressure is put on Israel," he said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Ceasefire

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN
'Famine now unfolding in Gaza': UN-backed review
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-27

Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure

LBCI
World News
2025-06-16

Iran sought US pressure on Israel for ceasefire via Gulf states, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-04

Saudi FM says priority now is to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

France to airdrop aid into Gaza: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01

Gaza health ministry says more than 60,000 killed since start of war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45

'Famine now unfolding in Gaza': UN-backed review

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12

Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

France to airdrop aid into Gaza: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:42

Pope warns against undermining human 'dignity' in AI, social media era

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More