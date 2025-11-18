Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-11-2025 | 04:09
High views
Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation
Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation

The Palestinian foreign ministry on Tuesday hailed the U.N. Security Council's vote in favor of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, and called for its swift implementation on the ground.

"State of Palestine welcomes the U.N. resolution on Gaza," the foreign ministry said in a statement on X, stressing "the urgent need to immediately implement this resolution on the ground."



AFP
 
LBCI Previous

