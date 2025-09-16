The United Nations rights chief on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground assault on Gaza City as "totally and utterly unacceptable" and demanded an end to the "carnage."



"The whole world screams for peace. Palestinians, Israelis scream for peace. Everyone wants an end to this, and what we see is a further escalation which is totally and utterly unacceptable," Volker Turk told AFP and Reuters.



"It is absolutely clear that this carnage must stop."





AFP