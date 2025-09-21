Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-09-2025 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says rejects &#39;one-sided&#39; recognition of Palestinian state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state

Israel's foreign ministry said Sunday it rejected what it called the "one-sided" recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada and Australia, warning that the move could further destabilise the region.

"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries...This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future," the ministry said in a statement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Foreign Ministry

Palestine

Recognition

LBCI Next
UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM
UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-25

Trump says French recognition of Palestinian state 'doesn't carry weight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-17

Trump says UK state visit 'one of highest honors of my life'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:09

Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06

Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31

Hamas official says state recognition a victory for Palestinian rights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06

Palestinian president says UK recognition a step toward 'lasting peace'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-08

Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister urges Lebanese tech expats to return home

LBCI
World News
05:02

UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-19

Iraq says senior Islamic State leader killed in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
13:35

Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More