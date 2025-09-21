Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state

Israel's foreign ministry said Sunday it rejected what it called the "one-sided" recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada and Australia, warning that the move could further destabilise the region.



"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries...This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future," the ministry said in a statement.



AFP