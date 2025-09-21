Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank after Britain, Canada and Australia recognised a Palestinian state.



"For years, I have prevented the creation of this terror state despite enormous pressure both domestically and internationally," he said in a statement.



"We have done so with determination and political wisdom. Moreover, we have doubled Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria and we will continue on this path," he said using the Biblical name for the West Bank.



AFP