Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir

The Israeli parliament has advanced a bill that would mandate the death penalty for Palestinian militants convicted of killing Israeli citizens, with some lawmakers believing it would prevent future prisoner-release deals.



In a vote held late on Monday - the first of four needed for the measure to become law - the bill passed with 39 in favor and 16 against, out of 120 lawmakers.



Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had called on all political factions to back the bill, which he has said was aimed at creating deterrence against "Arab terrorism."



"This is how we fight terror; this is how we create deterrence," he said in a statement after the initial vote. "Once the law is finally passed — terrorists will be released only to hell."





Reuters