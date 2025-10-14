Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 08:54
High views
Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross
2min
Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross

It may take considerable time to hand over remains of hostages and detainees killed in the Israel-Hamas war, a "massive challenge" given the difficulties of finding bodies in Gaza's rubble, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Palestinian militant group Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday under a ceasefire deal and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees as U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to the two-year war.

But only four coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages have so far been returned to Israel, leaving over 20 bodies yet to be located. For its part, Israel is supposed to hand over an unspecified number of Palestinian bodies.

"The search for human remains is obviously an even bigger challenge than having the people alive being released. That's a massive challenge," ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon said at a Geneva press briefing, adding it could take days or weeks.

"I think there is clearly a risk that that will take much more time. What we are telling the parties is that that should be their top priority," he said on Tuesday.


Reuters  
 
