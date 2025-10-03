Organizers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel

The organizers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla said Israel intercepted its last remaining boat on Friday, after the interceptions of its fellow vessels drew protests worldwide.



"Marinette, the last remaining boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was intercepted at 10:29 am (0729 GMT) local time, approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza," the flotilla said on Telegram, adding that Israeli naval forces had "illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels -- each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza."







AFP