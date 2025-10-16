News
Israel confirms identities of two deceased hostages returned Wednesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 01:40
Israel confirms identities of two deceased hostages returned Wednesday
The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had identified the remains of hostages, Inbar Hayman and Mohammad al-Atrash, whose bodies had been returned to Israel the previous evening by Hamas.
"Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine... (Israeli military) representatives informed the families of Inbar Hayman and Sergeant Major Mohammad al-Atrash that their bodies had been repatriated for burial," an army statement said.
Inbar Hayman, a graffiti artist from Haifa known by the pseudonym "Pink", was 27 when she was killed at the Nova music festival. Her remains were taken to Gaza. The remains of Sergeant Major Mohammad al-Atrash, a 39-year-old soldier of Bedouin origin who was killed in combat on October 7, were also taken to the Palestinian territory.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostages
Gaza
Hamas
Israel threatens to resume fighting if Hamas does not respect Gaza truce deal
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza
Previous
