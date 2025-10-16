Israel confirms identities of two deceased hostages returned Wednesday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 01:40
High views
Israel confirms identities of two deceased hostages returned Wednesday
Israel confirms identities of two deceased hostages returned Wednesday

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had identified the remains of hostages, Inbar Hayman and Mohammad al-Atrash, whose bodies had been returned to Israel the previous evening by Hamas.

"Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine... (Israeli military) representatives informed the families of Inbar Hayman and Sergeant Major Mohammad al-Atrash that their bodies had been repatriated for burial," an army statement said.

Inbar Hayman, a graffiti artist from Haifa known by the pseudonym "Pink", was 27 when she was killed at the Nova music festival. Her remains were taken to Gaza. The remains of Sergeant Major Mohammad al-Atrash, a 39-year-old soldier of Bedouin origin who was killed in combat on October 7, were also taken to the Palestinian territory.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Hamas

