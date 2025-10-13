Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 07:34
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages from Gaza said it had learned Hamas would hand over only four bodies of deceased captives on Monday, calling it a "breach of agreement."

"The hostage families were shocked and dismayed to learn that only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned today, out of 28 held by Hamas," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

"This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice."

AFP
