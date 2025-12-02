In Jal el-Dib, Pope Leo XIV highlights the value of service and attention to the vulnerable

Pope Leo XIV visited the De La Croix Psychiatric Hospital in Jal el-Dib, thanking the community for their warm reception and expressing his joy at meeting them. He conveyed that they remain on his mind and in his prayers.



During the visit, he expressed appreciation to the hospital staff, encouraging them to preserve the spirit of their mission, which he considers an important service in God's eyes.



He noted that what he witnessed at the hospital serves as a reminder for Lebanon and the wider world, stressing the need to keep vulnerable individuals at the center of collective concern.