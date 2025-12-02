In Jal el-Dib, Pope Leo XIV highlights the value of service and attention to the vulnerable

Lebanon News
02-12-2025 | 02:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Jal el-Dib, Pope Leo XIV highlights the value of service and attention to the vulnerable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
In Jal el-Dib, Pope Leo XIV highlights the value of service and attention to the vulnerable

Pope Leo XIV visited the De La Croix Psychiatric Hospital in Jal el-Dib, thanking the community for their warm reception and expressing his joy at meeting them. He conveyed that they remain on his mind and in his prayers.

During the visit, he expressed appreciation to the hospital staff, encouraging them to preserve the spirit of their mission, which he considers an important service in God's eyes.

He noted that what he witnessed at the hospital serves as a reminder for Lebanon and the wider world, stressing the need to keep vulnerable individuals at the center of collective concern.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV

Jal el-Dib

LBCI Next
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-28

Pope Leo visits Istanbul elderly home, highlights the value of seniors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Pope Leo XIV urges unity and hope during open-air Mass in Beirut: Reawaken in our hearts the dream of a united Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

LBCI
Sports News
2025-11-27

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Pope Leo XIV arrives at Martyrs' Square in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More