World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh

Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh met on Friday with Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa region Ferid Belhaj, and Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Department, Jean Christophe Carret.



The meeting discussed the Ministry of Public Works' projects that receive support from the World Bank, especially the activation of the port’s work, which has increased revenues from $400,000 per month to over $10 million, in addition to the reconstruction of the port.



The World Bank announced its readiness to proceed with new infrastructure projects in Lebanon.