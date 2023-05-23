News
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Well-informed sources revealed to LBCI that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati agreed to dollarize the cash financial aid allocated to the Syrian refugees in Lebanon at the request of the UNHCR.
When asked, the Grand Serail circles made it clear that it was Banque du Liban that approved the Commission’s request, and the decision entered into force.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Dollarize
Cash
Aid
Syrian Refugees
UNHCR
Banque Du Liban
0
0
0
0
