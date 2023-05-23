PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

Well-informed sources revealed to LBCI that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati agreed to dollarize the cash financial aid allocated to the Syrian refugees in Lebanon at the request of the UNHCR. 

When asked, the Grand Serail circles made it clear that it was Banque du Liban that approved the Commission’s request, and the decision entered into force.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Dollarize

Cash

Aid

Syrian Refugees

UNHCR

Banque Du Liban

LBCI Next
The government fears Salameh's dismissal, shifts responsibility to judiciary
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

USAID empowers women-led enterprises in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Price of gasoline remains unchanged

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:15

The government fears Salameh's dismissal, shifts responsibility to judiciary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:32

Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Heat insurance offers climate change lifeline to poor workers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More