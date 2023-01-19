Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

Lebanon News
2023-01-19 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

Parliament members Melhem Khalaf and Najat Aoun Saliba announced a sit-in inside the parliament hall in protest against the failure to call for successive sessions to elect the president of the republic.

Khalaf said, "We will not go out, and we will sleep inside the parliament, and if they cut off the electricity, it is already cut off for everyone in the country."

He added, "We decided to take this initiative to encourage other deputies to join us, and this is what some of them have done now. It is a step towards implementing the constitution. Article 74 of the constitution does not allow any deputy except to be present today in the session, and Article 75 imposes that the parliament shall meet in successive sessions."
 
Saliba said: "Whoever is waiting for an external order, this means that the deputies do not represent the people. Other deputies will join us, and we ask all deputies to assume their responsibilities and sit inside the hall to elect a president if they are not dependent on the outside."

LBCI obtained a video filmed by one of the change MPs, showing the two MPs sitting inside the hall.

Saliba said, "I challenge every deputy to come and carry out his duties. We can elect a president of the republic, and this is our duty, and the Lebanese people must be represented."

Khalaf said: "The dollar is 50,000 LBP, there is no flour, no electricity, no medicine, and this is a stand of conscience before ourselves."
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

president

parliament

khalaf

saliba

LBCI Next
UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-22

Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

Parliament fails for tenth time to elect a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-08

Parliament fails again to elect a president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:56

LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:34

Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
World
2023-01-09

Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app