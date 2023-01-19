Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

Khalaf said, "We will not go out, and we will sleep inside the parliament, and if they cut off the electricity, it is already cut off for everyone in the country."



He added, "We decided to take this initiative to encourage other deputies to join us, and this is what some of them have done now. It is a step towards implementing the constitution. Article 74 of the constitution does not allow any deputy except to be present today in the session, and Article 75 imposes that the parliament shall meet in successive sessions."



Saliba said: "Whoever is waiting for an external order, this means that the deputies do not represent the people. Other deputies will join us, and we ask all deputies to assume their responsibilities and sit inside the hall to elect a president if they are not dependent on the outside."



LBCI obtained a video filmed by one of the change MPs, showing the two MPs sitting inside the hall.



Saliba said, "I challenge every deputy to come and carry out his duties. We can elect a president of the republic, and this is our duty, and the Lebanese people must be represented."



Khalaf said: "The dollar is 50,000 LBP, there is no flour, no electricity, no medicine, and this is a stand of conscience before ourselves."