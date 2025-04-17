Netanyahu insists Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons: Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Thursday that Israel would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons while U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran.



"As the prime minister has stated many times: Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.



"The prime minister has led countless overt and covert actions in the battle against Iran's nuclear program, without which Iran would today possess a nuclear arsenal. These actions delayed Iran's nuclear program by nearly a decade," the statement added.



AFP