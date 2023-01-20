Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues

Lebanon News
2023-01-20 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues

Under Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations, Lebanon, Venezuela, and South Sudan are among six nations that have lost their right to vote in the General Assembly, as these Member States are now in arrears in payment dues “in an amount that equals or exceeds the contributions due for two preceding years can lose its vote in the General Assembly,” said a statement issued by the Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The statement also voiced that an exception is allowed “if the Member State can show that conditions beyond its control contributed to this inability to pay.”  

Article 19 states that a member of the United Nations who is in arrears in the payment contributions cannot vote in the General Assembly if the amount equals or exceeds the amount of the contributions due for the preceding two full years.   

“The General Assembly may, nevertheless, permit such a member to vote if it is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the Member,” the article declares.  

According to the secretary-general, António Guterres’ letter, the minimum payment needed to restore voting rights for Lebanon is $1,835,303.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Nations

General Assembly

LBCI Next
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:42

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:42

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app