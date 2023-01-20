News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Lebanon News
2023-01-20 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Under Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations, Lebanon, Venezuela, and South Sudan are among six nations that have lost their right to vote in the General Assembly, as these Member States are now in arrears in payment dues “in an amount that equals or exceeds the contributions due for two preceding years can lose its vote in the General Assembly,” said a statement issued by the Secretary-General, António Guterres.
The statement also voiced that an exception is allowed “if the Member State can show that conditions beyond its control contributed to this inability to pay.”
Article 19 states that a member of the United Nations who is in arrears in the payment contributions cannot vote in the General Assembly if the amount equals or exceeds the amount of the contributions due for the preceding two full years.
“The General Assembly may, nevertheless, permit such a member to vote if it is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the Member,” the article declares.
According to the secretary-general, António Guterres’ letter, the minimum payment needed to restore voting rights for Lebanon is $1,835,303.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
General Assembly
Next
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
0
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
0
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:41
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
News Bulletin Reports
09:41
What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
0
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
2
World
08:34
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
World
08:34
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
4
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
5
Variety
11:28
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Variety
11:28
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
6
Sports
05:35
Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs
Sports
05:35
Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs
7
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
8
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store