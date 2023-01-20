Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues

The statement also voiced that an exception is allowed “if the Member State can show that conditions beyond its control contributed to this inability to pay.”



Article 19 states that a member of the United Nations who is in arrears in the payment contributions cannot vote in the General Assembly if the amount equals or exceeds the amount of the contributions due for the preceding two full years.



“The General Assembly may, nevertheless, permit such a member to vote if it is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the Member,” the article declares.



According to the secretary-general, António Guterres’ letter, the minimum payment needed to restore voting rights for Lebanon is $1,835,303.