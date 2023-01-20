Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president

Lebanon News
2023-01-20 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president

Independent lawmakers in Lebanon are staging a sit-in at parliament to pile pressure on dominant factions to elect a new president nearly three months since the post fell vacant with the country in the throes of an economic crisis.

"We're staying in an open session until further notice," lawmaker Najat Saliba told Reuters by telephone on Friday, a day after the sit-in began.

She is one of 13 independents elected last year in an election that otherwise left the 128-seat parliament in the grip of long-dominant sectarian factions that will ultimately determine the fate of the presidency.

In a video filmed in darkness on Thursday evening, she said, "We are here to implement the constitution ... remaining in the parliament until we elect a president."

Lebanon has had neither a president nor a fully empowered cabinet since Michel Aoun's term ended in October, further complicating the path out of a financial meltdown left to fester by the ruling elite since 2019.

The currency collapsed on Thursday to a new record low of 50,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, marking a devaluation of more than 95 percent since 2019 that has impoverished the nation.

Lebanon's divisive politics has resulted in the presidency - reserved for a Maronite Christian - being left vacant numerous times.

The thresholds needed to secure a quorum and victory in the parliamentary vote mean no single faction or alliance has enough seats to impose their choice.

Aoun became head of state in 2016 with the support of his powerful Shi'ite ally Hezbollah in a deal that also brought Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri back as prime minister.

International rivalries, which have long played out in Lebanon's domestic crises, have often complicated the process.

Hezbollah and its allies have close ties to Shi'ite-led Iran and Syria, while their opponents in the Christian and Sunni communities look to the West and Sunni-led Gulf Arab states.

The heavily armed Hezbollah, Lebanon's most powerful group, has said the new president should be someone with broad support.

Anti-Hezbollah lawmaker Michel Mouawad has won the most votes in 11 unsuccessful presidential election sessions so far, but not enough to win.

The World Bank has accused the ruling elite of orchestrating the depression due to its exploitative grip on resources. The government has failed to carry out reforms needed to secure an IMF deal and unlock international support.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Sit-In

Lawmakers

Politics

Vacancy

President

Pile

Pressure

Government

Domestic

Crisis

Pound

Devaluation

Economy

LBCI Next
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:42

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app